Nissan 'exploring' possible sale of 34per cent stake in Mitsubishi Motors: Bloomberg
Nissan Motor Co. may sell its 34per cent stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp in what would be a fundamental change in a three-way alliance that also includes French car maker Renault SA , Bloomberg News reported, citing unidentified sources.
Nissan is considering looking for potential buyers, which could include other shareholders such as trading company Mitsubishi Corp , because it is worried it may struggle to recover from a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg said.
"There are no plans to change the capital structure with Mitsubishi," Nissan said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)