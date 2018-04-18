Nissan, Ford, FCA lead European car sales decline

European car registrations fell 5.2 percent in March, led by Nissan , Ford and Fiat Chrysler , according to data published on Wednesday by auto industry association ACEA.

Sales fell to 1.84 million cars last month across the European Union and European Free Trade Area, paring first-quarter growth to 0.6 percent, the Brussels-based group said.

"Momentum is starting to slow in some markets and especially in the United Kingdom," ACEA said in a statement.

Nissan's sales tumbled 16.3 percent last month, with Ford down 14.6 percent and Fiat Chrysler 8 percent lower as the Fiat brand sagged 12 percent, more than offsetting a 42 percent surge in Jeep sales.

Volkswagen Group sales were little changed, while Renault fell 3.2 percent. PSA Group recorded a 1.4 percent gain for its Peugeot unit and a 3.7 percent decline for Citroen.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by David Evans)

