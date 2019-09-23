Nissan, Ghosn settle SEC claims over undisclosed compensation

REUTERS: Nissan Motorand its former chief executive Carlos Ghosn on Monday (Sep 23) agreed to settle claims from the US Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) over false financial disclosures related to Ghosn's compensation, an SEC statement said on Monday.

Nissan will pay US$15 million, while Ghosn agreed to a US$1 million civil penalty and a 10-year bar serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded US company, the SEC statement said.

Former Nissan human resources official Gregory Kelly agreed to a US$100,000 penalty and a five-year officer and director bar. Nissan, Ghosn, and Kelly settled without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations and findings.

The SEC said in total Nissan in its financial disclosures omitted more than US$140 million to be paid to Ghosn in retirement - a sum that ultimately was not paid. The SEC also accused Ghosn in a suit filed in New York that he engaged in a scheme to conceal more than US$90 million of compensation. That suit is being settled as part of the agreement announced Monday.

Nissan confirmed it had settled the allegations and said it "is firmly committed to continuing to further cultivate robust corporate governance."

