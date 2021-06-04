Nissan, Honda report lower China sales in May, Toyota up

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BEIJING: Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd saw lower sales in May in China, the world's biggest vehicle market, while Toyota Motor Corp reported higher sales.

Nissan said in a statement on Friday that it sold 111,096 vehicles, down 14.6per cent from a year earlier, while Honda's sales fell 4.1per cent to 128,713 cars.

Toyota said it sold 168,900 cars in China, up 1.5per cent.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; editing by Jason Neely)