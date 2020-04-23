Nissan, partners to draft deeper alliance in May: Yomiuri

Nissan Motor Co , Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp will draft plans for a deeper alliance next month, including joint development of more electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving technology, the Yomiuri daily reported.

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co , Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp will draft plans for a deeper alliance next month, including joint development of more electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving technology, the Yomiuri daily reported.

The three companies will include the projects in their respective mid-term business plans, the paper said, without saying how it obtained the information.

Among other plans, the automakers intend to share EV motors and batteries, while Nissan and Renault will start building each other's cars at factories in South America and Russia to boost production efficiency, the paper said.

