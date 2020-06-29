Nissan CEO repeats pledge to step down if he fails to deliver recovery

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told shareholders on Monday that he would stick to his promise to step down as leader if he fails to deliver on his turnaround plan for the Japanese automaker.

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told shareholders on Monday that he would stick to his promise to step down as leader if he fails to deliver on his turnaround plan for the Japanese automaker.

"At the last extraordinary shareholders meeting ... I said that if Nissan's performance does not improve, please fire me," Uchida told shareholders at the company's general meeting.

"This policy remains unchanged."

Uchida, who took over as head of Nissan in December, was addressing shareholders after the automaker last month reported its first annual loss in 11 years.

