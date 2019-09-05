Nissan CEO Saikawa admits to misconduct in compensation: Jiji

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa admitted to misconduct involving stock-related compensation and said he planned to return the portion he had wrongfully received, Jiji news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a news conference to release first quarter earnings at the company headquarters in Yokohama, Japan July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Saikawa made the comments to reporters on Thursday morning after media reported he had received tens of millions of yen more than he should have through the company's stock appreciation rights (SAR) scheme.

