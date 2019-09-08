Nissan CEO Saikawa tells some executives he plans to resign: Nikkei

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has told some executives he plans to resign, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday (Sep 8), as he faces increasing pressure over corporate governance.

The CEO last week admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures following the results of an internal investigation.

Nissan's board members are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the issue, which marks the latest setback for the automaker following the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn late last year.

