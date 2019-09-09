Nissan CEO Saikawa to step down on September 16

Nissan Motor Co's embattled chief executive will step down on Sept. 16 and will be temporarily replaced by Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, the automaker's board chairman said on Monday.

YOKOHAMA: Nissan Motor Co's embattled chief executive will step down on Sept. 16 and will be temporarily replaced by Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, the automaker's board chairman said on Monday.

"Saikawa recently has indicated his inclination to resign, and in line with his desire to pass the baton to a new generation of leaders at Nissan, he will resign on Sept. 16," Chairman Yasushi Kimura told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said in a statement it aimed to find a permanent replacement by the end of October.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair)