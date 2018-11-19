Nissan chairman Ghosn has been arrested: Yomiuri

Nissan Motor Co Ltd's chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has been arrested, the Yomiuri daily said on its website on Monday.

The Japanese automaker said earlier on Monday that Ghosn had used company money for personal use and that it had been investigating possible improper practices of Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly for several months.

