Nissan chairman Ghosn has been arrested: Yomiuri

Business

Nissan chairman Ghosn has been arrested: Yomiuri

Nissan Motor Co Ltd's chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has been arrested, the Yomiuri daily said on its website on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the T
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris, France, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Nissan Motor Co Ltd's chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has been arrested, the Yomiuri daily said on its website on Monday.

The Japanese automaker said earlier on Monday that Ghosn had used company money for personal use and that it had been investigating possible improper practices of Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly for several months.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark