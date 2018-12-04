Nissan committee fails to nominate chairman to succeed Ghosn: Kyodo

External board members of Nissan Motor Co failed on Tuesday to nominate a successor to Carlos Ghosn as chairman of the carmaker in the wake of his arrest and dismissal for alleged financial misconduct, Kyodo News reported.

The Japanese news agency did not cite its sources in reporting that the three members of the nine-member board had put off a decision on Ghosn's replacement.

Nissan has tasked former trade and industry bureaucrat Masakazu Toyoda, retired Renault SA executive Jean-Baptiste Duzan and race car driver Keiko Ihara with the selection, which is to be submitted to the rest of the board at their next meeting on Dec. 17.

Changes to the board must be approved by shareholders.

