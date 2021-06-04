Nissan delays launch of Ariya electric SUV due to chip shortage, COVID-19

The availability of Nissan Motor Co's Ariya, a new electric SUV, will be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of chips, an official of the car maker said on Friday.

Last year Nissan said it planned to begin sales of the Ariya in Japan from mid-2021. But the rollout of the limited model in the Asian nation has been pushed to "this winter", the firm's executive vice president, Asako Hoshino, told reporters.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)