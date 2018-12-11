Nissan ex-chairman Ghosn files complaint for extended detention: Report

TOKYO: Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan Motor, has filed a complaint with the Tokyo District Court to protest its decision to keep him detained until Dec 20 after his arrest on suspicion of financial misconduct, Kyodo News reported.

The court on Tuesday (Dec 11) approved Ghosn's detention for 10 days after prosecutors re-arrested him for under-reporting his income over the last three years. He was first arrested on Nov 19 for the same crime, covering the five years from 2010.

On Monday, Ghosn was charged for the first case.

Ghosn's lawyer in Tokyo, Motonari Otsuru, could not be reached at his office for comment.

Ghosn will remain in detention with no possibility of bail as long as he remains a criminal suspect. From indictment, cases typically take months to go to trial, during which most indicted suspects who deny wrongdoing are refused bail.



