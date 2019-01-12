Nissan executive Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe

Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz has resigned, a company's spokesman said on Friday in an emailed statement to Reuters.

REUTERS: Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz has resigned, a company's spokesman said on Friday in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Munoz's resignation follows a Reuters report https://reut.rs/2D5ScYl which said that the Japanese automaker was looking into decisions made in the United States by Munoz as it broadened its investigation into the alleged financial misconduct by ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Advertisement

Nissan said this month that Munoz, who is widely seen within the industry as close to Ghosn, was on leave "to allow him to assist the company by concentrating on special tasks arising from recent events."

(Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)