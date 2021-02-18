Nissan expects to invest over US$1.39 billion in UK in coming years

Nissan expects to invest more than 1 billion pounds (US$1.39 billion) in Britain in the coming years with the arrival of its e-power hybrid technology, the Japanese group's head of Europe said on Thursday.

Gianluca de Ficchy, who chairs the Europe, Africa, Middle East, India and Oceania region at Nissan, also told a digital news conference that the firm continued to explore all possible industrial opportunities with French partner Renault.

(US$1 = 0.7175 pounds)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)