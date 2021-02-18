Nissan expects to invest over US$1.39 billion in UK in coming years

Nissan expects to invest more than 1 billion pounds (US$1.39 billion) in Britain in the coming years with the arrival of its e-power hybrid technology, the Japanese group's head of Europe said on Thursday.

The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen at the front nose section of the company&apos;s new Ar
FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen at the front nose section of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV during a press preview, ahead of the world premiere, at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Gianluca de Ficchy, who chairs the Europe, Africa, Middle East, India and Oceania region at Nissan, also told a digital news conference that the firm continued to explore all possible industrial opportunities with French partner Renault.

(US$1 = 0.7175 pounds)

