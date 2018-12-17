Nissan hopes Renault will listen about Ghosn misconduct

Nissan's Chief Executive said on Monday he hoped alliance partner Renault SA will listen to its explanation of financial misconduct by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

YOKOHAMA: Nissan's Chief Executive said on Monday he hoped alliance partner Renault SA will listen to its explanation of financial misconduct by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, announcing a plan to improve the company's governance in the wake of Ghosn's arrest and ouster, also said the company did not have a deadline in mind on when to name a successor.

While Nissan ousted Ghosn days after his arrest, the Renault board at a Dec. 13 meeting reiterated its decision to keep him in office. Renault directors have yet to be given access to Nissan's findings, which are being closely held by Renault lawyers.

