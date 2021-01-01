Nissan Motor to close Avila plant, cut East Europe distribution channels in 202: Yomiuri

Nissan Motor plans to cut its distribution channels in East Europe this year as part of a global turnaround plan, the daily Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

Nissan Motor is also planning to close its Avila plant in Spain and convert it into a warehouse and will outsource the sales and manufacturing of its cars to alliance partner Renault, the report said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami)