Nissan picks Sakamoto as board candidate after Seki's sudden resignation

Business

Nissan picks Sakamoto as board candidate after Seki's sudden resignation

Nissan Motor Co chose executive vice president Hideyuki Sakamoto as a candidate for the board of directors, the company said on Friday, following the surprise resignation of vice-chief operating officer Jun Seki earlier this week.

Nissan Executive Vice President Sakamoto poses with the carmaker&apos;s logo in the showroom at the
FILE PHOTO: Nissan Executive Vice President Hideyuki Sakamoto poses with the carmaker's logo in the showroom at the carmaker's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Bookmark

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co chose executive vice president Hideyuki Sakamoto as a candidate for the board of directors, the company said on Friday, following the surprise resignation of vice-chief operating officer Jun Seki earlier this week.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark