Nissan picks Sakamoto as board candidate after Seki's sudden resignation
Nissan Motor Co chose executive vice president Hideyuki Sakamoto as a candidate for the board of directors, the company said on Friday, following the surprise resignation of vice-chief operating officer Jun Seki earlier this week.
