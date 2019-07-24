Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally: source

Nissan Motor Co Ltd is planning to cut more than 10,000 jobs globally, in addition to previously announced workforce reductions, as part of efforts to turn around its business, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co Ltd is planning to cut more than 10,000 jobs globally to help turn around its business, a source said on Wednesday, showing a tough road ahead for the automaker which is also reeling from the ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The cuts include the 4,800 already announced in May, and will mostly be at factories overseas with low utilization rates, said the person familiar with the matter, adding that the move would be announced along with financial results on Thursday.

The move was first reported by Kyodo late on Tuesday. Nissan told Reuters it had no comment.

In May, Nissan forecast a 28per cent plunge in its annual operating profit after a 45per cent fall in the previous year, putting it on course for the weakest earnings in 11 years.

The Renault-Nissan alliance has been under strain since the arrest and ousting of Ghosn late last year on charges of financial misconduct.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

