Nissan plans work stoppages in Mexico in June due to chip shortage
Japanese automaker Nissan will carry out temporary work stoppages at three Mexican plants for several days in June because of production adjustments needed to manage a semiconductor chip shortage, the company told Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)