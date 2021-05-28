Nissan plans work stoppages in Mexico in June due to chip shortage

Business

Nissan plans work stoppages in Mexico in June due to chip shortage

Japanese automaker Nissan will carry out temporary work stoppages at three Mexican plants for several days in June because of production adjustments needed to manage a semiconductor chip shortage, the company told Reuters on Friday.

A Nissan logo is seen at a car dealership in Ciudad Juarez
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen at a car dealership in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 30, 2017. Picture taken May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Bookmark

MEXICO CITY: Japanese automaker Nissan will carry out temporary work stoppages at three Mexican plants for several days in June because of production adjustments needed to manage a semiconductor chip shortage, the company told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark