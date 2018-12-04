Nissan premium brand Infiniti's global sales rise 6 percent on firm China growth

Global sales of Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Infiniti rose 6 percent in November from a year earlier, as the premium brand weathered a deepening market slowdown in China to post strong growth, showed an Infiniti statement seen by Reuters.

TOKYO: Global sales of Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Infiniti rose 6 percent in November from a year earlier, as the premium brand weathered a deepening market slowdown in China to post strong growth, showed an Infiniti statement seen by Reuters.

Infiniti said total volume set a November record of 22,126 vehicles. Of that, it sold 14,086 cars in the United States, up 8 percent on year, and 5,009 cars in China, a rise of 9 percent.

That took its year-to-date volume to 207,188 vehicles, down 6 percent from the same period a year earlier. The brand attributed that decline to the slow pace of a production increase of its redesigned QX50 sport-utility vehicle.

"Now that two factories producing the new QX50 are up and running, we have a record November," a Hong Kong-based spokesman told Reuters, referring to locations in the U.S. and China.

The monthly figure beat Infiniti's previous November record set last year by 6.4 percent.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

