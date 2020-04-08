Nissan's China sales drop 44.9per cent in March due to virus

Japanese automaker Nissan said on Wednesday its sales in China fell 44.9per cent from a year earlier to 73,297 units in March, as the coronavirus epidemic continues to hit the world's biggest car market.

FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Nissan, which has a joint venture with Hubei-based Dongfeng Motor , said it sees "signs of recovery in the market", according to a statement.

Rival Toyota's China sales dropped 15.9per cent year-on-year in March while Honda's fell 50.8per cent.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

