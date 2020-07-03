Nissan's China sales grew 4.5per cent in June

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Friday its sales in China grew 4.5per cent in June from a year earlier to 136,929 vehicles, as the world's biggest auto market recovered from its coronavirus low.

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is one of Nissan's focuses as the embattled carmaker struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

