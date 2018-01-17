Nissan's Infiniti to become predominantly electric brand: CEO

Japanese carmkaker Nissan Motor Co. plans to transform its upscale Infiniti brand into a primarily electrified vehicle offering, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said on Tuesday.

All new Infiniti models launched in or after 2021 will be either electric or so-called "e-Power" hybrids, Saikawa told the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit.

"We are going to make Infiniti the premium and highly electrified brand," he said.

