Nissan says aims to sell 1 million electric vehicles annually by 2022

YOKOHAMA: Nissan Motor Co on Friday (Mar 23) said it planned to sell a million electric vehicles annually by 2022, including all-battery EVs and cars powered by its "e-Power" gasoline hybrid technology.

During that period, the Japanese automaker said it would develop eight new all-battery EVs, including four models for China, where it is planning to expand. Its luxury Infiniti brand would begin carrying new electric models from 2021, it added.

Nissan and its automaking partners, France's Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp , together plan to launch 12 electric models as part of their strategy to achieve annual vehicle sales totaling 14 million units by 2022, compared with 10.6 million units in 2017.

