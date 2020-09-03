Nissan says China sales fell 2.4per cent year-on-year in August

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4per cent in August from a year earlier to 126,592 vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen at the front nose section of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV during a press preview, ahead of the world premiere, at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. Picture taken July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is one of Nissan's key focus as the embattled carmaker struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

