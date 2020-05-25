Nissan says preparing to gradually restart Mexico operations
The Mexican unit of Nissan Motor Co Ltd unit said on Monday that it is preparing to gradually reopen under strict safety measures, beginning with activities that are directly related to vehicle and autoparts manufacturing.
