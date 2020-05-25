Nissan says preparing to gradually restart Mexico operations

Nissan says preparing to gradually restart Mexico operations

The Mexican unit of Nissan Motor Co Ltd unit said on Monday that it is preparing to gradually reopen under strict safety measures, beginning with activities that are directly related to vehicle and autoparts manufacturing.

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor&apos;s logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama
FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Daina Beth Solomon)

