Nissan shares skid after profit plunge, outlook cut
TOKYO: Shares of Nissan Motor slid more than 4per cent in early trade on Wednesday, a day after the Japanese automaker reported a 70per cent plunge in quarterly profit and slashed its full-year forecast to an 11-year low.
Nissan's bottom line was hit by a strong yen and falling sales and its poor performance highlights the turmoil at the automaker after the ouster of former boss Carlos Ghosn.
