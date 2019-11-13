Nissan shares skid after profit plunge, outlook cut

Business

Nissan shares skid after profit plunge, outlook cut

Shares of Nissan Motor slid more than 4per cent in early trade on Wednesday, a day after the Japanese automaker reported a 70per cent plunge in quarterly profit and slashed its full-year forecast to an 11-year low.

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Nissan&apos;s car plant in Sunderland Britain
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Nissan's car plant in Sunderland Britain, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Shares of Nissan Motor slid more than 4per cent in early trade on Wednesday, a day after the Japanese automaker reported a 70per cent plunge in quarterly profit and slashed its full-year forecast to an 11-year low.

Nissan's bottom line was hit by a strong yen and falling sales and its poor performance highlights the turmoil at the automaker after the ouster of former boss Carlos Ghosn.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark