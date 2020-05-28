Nissan slashes capacity by a fifth after first loss in 11 years

Business

Nissan slashes capacity by a fifth after first loss in 11 years

Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it would slash its production capacity by a fifth to help reduce its fixed costs by 300 billion yen (US$2.8 billion) as it looks to become a smaller, more cost-efficient automaker following a slide in sales.

The logo of Nissan is seen on a car through a fence at Nissan factory at Zona Franca during the cor
The logo of Nissan is seen on a car through a fence at Nissan factory at Zona Franca during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Bookmark

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it would slash its production capacity by a fifth to help reduce its fixed costs by 300 billion yen (US$2.8 billion) as it looks to become a smaller, more cost-efficient automaker following a slide in sales.

The Japanese company said its new four-year plan aims to ensure steady growth as opposed to the excessive expansion of the past. The announcement came after Nissan posted an operating loss of 40.5 billion yen (US$376 million) for the year ended March, its first loss in 11 years.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Clarke)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark