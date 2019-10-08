Nissan to appoint Uchida as next CEO, Gupta as COO: Nikkei

Japan's Nissan Motor Co will appoint Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as chief executive officer, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.

TOKYO: Japan's Nissan Motor Co will appoint Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as chief executive officer, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.

The automaker will appoint Mitsubishi Motors Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta as its COO, the Nikkei also reported.

Nissan is due to hold a news conference at 1130 GMT.

