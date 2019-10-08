Nissan to appoint Uchida as next CEO, Gupta as COO: Nikkei

Japan's Nissan Motor Co will appoint Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as chief executive officer, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nissan is seen on a car during the Prague Autoshow in Prague
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nissan is seen on a car during the Prague Autoshow in Prague, Czech Republic, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The automaker will appoint Mitsubishi Motors Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta as its COO, the Nikkei also reported.

Nissan is due to hold a news conference at 1130 GMT.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

