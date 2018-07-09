Nissan to hold briefing on exhaust gas measurement procedures

TOKYO: Nissan Motor Co on Monday said it would hold a briefing at 0800 GMT regarding procedures to measure vehicle exhaust gas at its domestic plants.

The announcement comes after Japan's second-largest automaker in October said that uncertified inspectors had for decades signed off on final checks for cars sold in the country. It has blamed staffing shortages and said it would increase the number of trained staff to prevent a recurrence of the issue.

Domestic rival Subaru Corp in April admitted that employees had manipulated mileage readings on vehicles for the Japanese market, which followed the surfacing of domestic compliance failings last year.

