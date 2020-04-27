Nissan to slash Japan production by 70per cent in May, 43per cent in June - documents

Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd will slash its domestic auto production plans by 70per cent in May and 43per cent in June, documents seen by Reuters show, as the impact of the coronavirus shakes the troubled automaker.

TOKYO: Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd will slash its domestic auto production plans by 70per cent in May and 43per cent in June, documents seen by Reuters show, as the impact of the coronavirus shakes the troubled automaker.

Manufacturers around the globe are reeling from consumer demand shrunk by the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nissan prior to the pandemic had already been grappling with the turmoil that followed the ousting of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)