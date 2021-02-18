Nissan to temporarily suspend output at two assembly plants in Japan due to quake impact

Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it will suspend production at two of its domestic assembly plants for two days next week due to a delay in the supply of parts after an earthquake that hit northeastern Japan.

The automaker's Oppama and Shonan plants, both located in Kanagawa prefecture, will halt production on Feb 22 and Feb 23, a Nissan spokeswoman said.

Nissan did not disclose which autoparts were involved.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by John Stonestreet)