Nissan to temporarily suspend output at two assembly plants in Japan due to quake impact

Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it will suspend production at two of its domestic assembly plants for two days next week due to a delay in the supply of parts after an earthquake that hit northeastern Japan.

FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor's logo is displayed during a press preview for the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The automaker's Oppama and Shonan plants, both located in Kanagawa prefecture, will halt production on Feb 22 and Feb 23, a Nissan spokeswoman said.

Nissan did not disclose which autoparts were involved.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

