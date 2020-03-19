Nissan will suspend US production through April 6

Nissan Motor Co said Wednesday it will temporarily suspend production at its U.S. manufacturing to boost containment efforts around the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Japanese automaker said the suspension will start March 20 and run through April 6. Nissan said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at any Nissan facility. Numerous other automakers on Wednesday announced temporary shutdowns.

