Nissan will suspend US production through April 6

Nissan Motor Co said Wednesday it will temporarily suspend production at its U.S. manufacturing to boost containment efforts around the COVID-19 coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at their booth at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Japanese automaker said the suspension will start March 20 and run through April 6. Nissan said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at any Nissan facility. Numerous other automakers on Wednesday announced temporary shutdowns.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

