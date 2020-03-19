Nivea-manufacturer Beiersdorf starts producing disinfectants

BERLIN: Nivea-manufacturer Beiersdorf has started serial production of medical grade disinfectants to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, the German consumer goods firm said on Thursday (Mar 19).

Beiersdorf said the medical hand sanitizers are being produced in two plants in Germany and one in Spain. It said it will provide 500 tonnes of medical hand santitisers to clinics, hospitals, medical and nursing staff and other public services.

Along with Nivea, Beiersdorf also makes skincare brands like Eucerin and La Prairie and the company is also a leading manufacturers of adhesives.

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said on Sunday that its cosmetics unit would manufacture large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to help stave off a nationwide shortage across France as the coronavirus rapidly spreads.



