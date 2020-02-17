NMC Health founder and co-chair Shetty resigns

NMC Health said on Monday its founder B.R. Shetty has resigned as the Emirati healthcare group's joint non-executive chairman and H.J. Mark Tompkins will now continue as the sole chairman.

REUTERS: NMC Health said on Monday its founder B.R. Shetty has resigned as the Emirati healthcare group's joint non-executive chairman and H.J. Mark Tompkins will now continue as the sole chairman.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement