NMC Health founder and co-chair Shetty resigns

NMC Health said on Monday its founder B.R. Shetty has resigned as the Emirati healthcare group's joint non-executive chairman and H.J. Mark Tompkins will now continue as the sole chairman.

FILE PHOTO: General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi
FILE PHOTO: General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

