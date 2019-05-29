No-deal Brexit risk seen rising again but still low

LONDON: No-deal Brexit risks are on the rise again, some investment banks say, though parliament's resolute opposition to Britain crashing out of the EU without a trade deal means that probability is still seen as low.

More than half the banks canvassed by Reuters have upped no-deal Brexit probabilities. Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to find a compromise with the opposition Labour on passing a Brexit deal led to her announcing her resignation and the Eurosceptic Boris Johnson becoming front-runner to replace her.

BNP Paribas for instance doubled its probability of a 'no-deal' to 40 per cent, while JPMorgan raised theirs to 25 per cent from 15 per cent.



Whether these risks rise further depends on the outcome of the race to succeed May, with some analysts seeing no-deal proponents emboldened by the Brexit party's strong showing at last week's EU parliament election.

All the banks assess no-deal Brexit probabilities as less than 50per cent; most put it in the 10-25 per cent range. Parliament overwhelmingly opposes crashing out of the EU without a divorce deal and could either trigger new elections via a no-confidence vote leading to a deadline extension or it could vote to revoke Brexit, argues James Smith at ING Bank.

Smith assesses no-deal risks at 20 per cent.

What's more, sharp gains by anti-Brexit parties may also imply greater chances of a second referendum - or no Brexit at all, some argue.

"The Labour frontbench may well decide that advocating a second referendum will play to its electoral advantage," said Goldman Sachs which puts the likelihood of no-Brexit at 40 per cent.

"Alternatively, if a Eurosceptic Prime Minister proves intent on pursuing a no deal Brexit, we think a majority of MPs ... may well vote to revoke Article 50 as a last resort."

