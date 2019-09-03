'No deal' Brexit would cost at least US$16 billion in UK exports losses: UN

GENEVA: Leaving the European Union without a trade deal would cost Britain at least US$16 billion in lost exports, and would probably cost far more after indirect effects are taken into account, a report by the UN trade agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday (Sep 3).

"UNCTAD's research indicates that a no-deal Brexit will result in UK export losses of at least US$16 billion, representing an approximate 7 per cent loss of overall UK exports to the EU," it said.



"These losses would be much greater because of non-tariff measures, border controls and consequent disruption of existing UK-EU production networks," it said.