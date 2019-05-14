No sign that Beijing will offer a no-spy deal: Germany

There is no sign that China is offering a "no-spy" agreement of the kind that would help telecommunications equipment maker Huawei in its bid for contracts to build Germany's next-generation mobile networks, a German Interior Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

BERLIN: There is no sign that China is offering a "no-spy" agreement of the kind that would help telecommunications equipment maker Huawei in its bid for contracts to build Germany's next-generation mobile networks, a German Interior Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Huawei Chairman Liang Hua earlier told a London conference that he was willing to sign agreements with governments to make sure there were no "back doors" in its equipment.

Washington has urged its allies not to use Huawei's technology to build new 5G telecommunications networks because of worries that it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying, an accusation the firm has denied.

But the German government voiced scepticism over the offer.

"It would be decisive if the Chinese state were prepared to support such a thing," the spokesman said. "But we see no sign of this."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

