Singapore exports slump even further, down 17.3% in June

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell by 17.3 per cent year-on-year in June, marking the fourth straight month of double-digit decline, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed on Wednesday (Jul 17).

This was worse than the 9.9 per cent contraction predicted by 10 economists in a Reuters poll.



Both electronic and non-electronic exports declined, with shipments to the majority of top markets falling.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX declined by 7.6 per cent in June, after the previous month's 5.8 per cent increase.

Electronic exports fell 31.9 per cent year-on-year, following the 31.6 per cent decrease in the previous month.

Integrated circuits (ICs), PCs and disk media products contracted by 33 per cent, 44.6 per cent and 41.7 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the decline in electronic NODX.

Non-electronic exports declined by 12.4 per cent in June, following the 11.1 per cent decline in the previous month.

Non-monetary gold (-50.2 per cent), petrochemicals (-16.7 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (-11.3 per cent) contributed the most to the decline in non-electronic NODX.

Total trade decreased by 7.2 per cent year-on-year in June, following a 2.2 per cent decline in the previous month.

Both imports and exports declined, with imports decreasing by 4.8 per cent and exports decreasing by 9.3 per cent.

Overall, exports to the majority of Singapore's top markets decreased in June, execpt for the United States.

The largest contributors to the NODX decline were Hong Kong (-38.2 per cent), China (-15.8 per cent) and the EU 28 (-22.1 per cent).

June's export figures come in the wake of the latest gross domestic product (GDP) data which came in well below economist estimates.

Singapore's economy grew just 0.1 per cent in the second quarter, its slowest annual pace in a decade, according to official estimates released last Friday.

The latest growth number reflects heightened uncertainties and risks in the global economy, especially with US-China trade tensions, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat after the GDP data was released.

However he said the Government was not expecting a full-year recession for the Singapore economy, pointing to areas of strength such as the information and communications and construction sectors.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2019 economic growth forecast for the country to 2 per cent from 2.3 per cent, citing global trade tensions.

Singapore's central bank forecasts growth this year to be between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent, down from 3.2 per cent in 2018.