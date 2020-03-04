Nokia enters 5G partnership with Marvell Technology

REUTERS: Nokia Oyj has entered into partnership with Marvell Technology , the companies said on Wednesday (Mar 4), as Nokia seeks to accelerate its so-far sluggish shift to 5G.

Nokia has struggled with slower-than-expected development of its Reefshark system on chips (SoC), which allow a single chip to carry an entire computer system, enabling Nokia to produce equipment more cheaply.

"The two companies are developing a new generation of custom system on chip (SoC) and infrastructure processors combining Nokia's differentiated wireless technology with Marvell's industry-leading, multi-core ARM processor platforms," Nokia said.

Shares in Marvell opened 2.5 per cent higher, while Nokia was 0.5 per cent higher.

