Nokia explores strategic options: Bloomberg News

Business

Nokia explores strategic options: Bloomberg News

Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia Oyj is exploring strategic options and is working with advisers to consider potential asset sales and mergers, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ustechA Nokia logo is seen at company&apos;s headquarters in Espoo
FILE PHOTO: A Nokia logo is seen at company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Bookmark

REUTERS: Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia Oyj is exploring strategic options and is working with advisers to consider potential asset sales and mergers, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nokia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://bloom.bg/3a1uMAW)

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark