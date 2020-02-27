Nokia explores strategic options: Bloomberg News

Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia Oyj is exploring strategic options and is working with advisers to consider potential asset sales and mergers, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia Oyj is exploring strategic options and is working with advisers to consider potential asset sales and mergers, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nokia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://bloom.bg/3a1uMAW)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)