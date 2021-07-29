Nokia lifts outlook as Q2 profit beats forecast

Telecom equipment maker Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit on Thursday and raised its full-year outlook as promised, thanks to a turnaround of its business.

The Finnish company's April-June comparable operating profit rose to 682 million euros (US$808.51 million) from 423 million euros a year earlier, beating the 408-million euro mean estimate in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

(US$1 = 0.8435 euros)

