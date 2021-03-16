Nokia partners with Internet giants, shares react

HELSINKI: Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia on Monday (Mar 15) announced that it has partnered with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google to develop new cloud-based 5G radio solutions with its radio access network (RNA) technology.

The goal of the partnerships is to develop new business cases, the company said in three separate statements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Open collaboration is key to the development of new and innovative high value 5G use cases that will equip our customers with the tools they need for digital transformation," Nokia president of mobile networks Tomi Uitto said.

Nokia shares were up over 4 per cent in Helsinki at 1pm GMT (9pm Singapore time) on Monday.

