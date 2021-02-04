Nokia's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations

Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue amid a strategy revamp from new CEO Pekka Lundmark.

HELSINKI: Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue amid a strategy revamp from new CEO Pekka Lundmark.

Nokia said its October-December revenue fell 5per cent to 6.57 billion euros, beating a consensus figure of 6.42 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Helsinki and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Tom Hogue)