Nokia's fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations

Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue amid a strategy revamp from new CEO Pekka Lundmark.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
FILE PHOTO: Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

Nokia said its October-December revenue fell 5per cent to 6.57 billion euros, beating a consensus figure of 6.42 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Helsinki and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

