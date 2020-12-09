Nokia's head of global services to leave the company

HELSINKI: Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia's president of global services and member of the group's leadership team Sanjay Goel will leave the company, a Nokia spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Several members of Nokia's top management team have departed since Pekka Lundmark took over as chief executive in August.

Nokia said Goel's exit was a result of the company moving to a new operating model to be implemented on Jan. 1. It was introduced to investors together with the group's third-quarter earnings at the end of October.

"As part of new operating model, we are also streamlining our Group Leadership Team, in order to best support the four new business groups," the spokeswoman said, adding that Nokia planned to share more details of its new operating model on Dec. 16, and in its Capital Markets Day in March.

Other senior managers who have left the company recently include Chief Marketing Officer Barry French and Chief Technology Officer and President of Bells Labs Marcus Weldon.

In May, Nokia's enterprise chief Kathrin Buvac left the company to lead business development at Amazon Web Services, and in June, Nokia nominated Marco Wiren as its new chief financial officer to replace long-serving Kristian Pullola, who will leave the company at the end of this year.

"There is some evolution within the senior team and these changes are being worked through at an individual level with a lot of mutual goodwill and respect," the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by David Goodman and Bill Berkrot)