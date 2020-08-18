Nokia says German court's patent decision 'a milestone'

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it had reached a "patent milestone" as a German court ruled against the unauthorized use of its inventions by German carmaker Daimler .

"The Regional Court of Mannheim, Germany has found unauthorized use by Daimler of Nokia's cellular technology and confirmed Nokia acted in a fair way," the Finnish company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Jon Boyle)